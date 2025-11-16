Royal

Duchess Sophie takes King Charles' Royal legacy in high-profile Peru visit

The Duchess of Edinburgh begins her brief 10 day visit to Central and South America earlier this week

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
Duchess Sophie takes King Charles Royal legacy in high-profile Peru visit
Duchess Sophie takes King Charles' Royal legacy in high-profile Peru visit  

The Duchess of Edinburgh has demonstrated her loyalty to the British monarchy through her significant visit to Peru as she continues to bring King Charles' legacy. 

His Majesty, who celebrated his 77th birthday on Friday, November 14, took to his official Instagram account to express his profound joy after Duchess Sophie brilliantly represented him throughout her solo business trip.

On Saturday, November 15, the Buckingham Palace seemingly bowed down to Her Royal Highness’ hardworking efforts, stating in the caption, "The Duchess of Edinburgh has been in Peru this week, visiting at the request of the @ForeignAndDevelopmentOffice."

"During her first visit to the country, The Duchess joined celebrations for over 200 years of UK-Peru relations and attended engagements on themes including environmental protection and women’s empowerment," the Royal Family continued.

During her state visit, Prince Edward's life partner also made a surprise visit to Indigenous Women’s Rights Defenders, where she learned about their roles in addressing climate change and environmental challenges.

"In Pacaya Samiria Nature Reserve, HRH visited the ‘20 de Enero’ community, where she met local school children, spoke to female artisans about their crafts, and learnt from those who skilfully climb the ‘aguaje’ palm trees to collect its fruits," King Charles III stated.

For those unaware, Duchess Sophie began her international trip without her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, on Monday, November 10, as she first visited South and Central America.

After touring Peru, the British Royal Family member will also travel to Panama, Guatemala and Belize.

She will conclude her 10-day visit on Wednesday, November 19, 2025.    

