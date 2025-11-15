Royal

Meghan Markle dazzles in Christmas outfit after teasing Australia trip

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have dropped hints on their plan to visit Australia in a major move

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
Meghan Markle dazzles in Christmas outfit after teasing Australia trip
Meghan Markle dazzles in Christmas outfit after teasing Australia trip

Meghan Markle is ready to welcome the Christmas season with her As Ever holiday collection!

On Saturday, November 15, the Duchess of Sussex appeared in an adorable GIF-video on her brand's Instagram account, titled As Ever, where she donned a stunning chocolate-coloured silk set, which featured a satin top and skirt.

The setup and outfit were part of a teaser video for her lifestyle brand's holiday collection.

In the now-shared clip, Meghan could be seen filling up a giant sock, hung by a fireplace, with gifts, as she is surrounded with Christmas trees and lights.

The social media post was teasingly caption, "Oh, we see you! Not even Thanksgiving yet and you’ve already got this in the bag."


As Ever's holiday collection was launched in late October and featured candles, sparkling wine, fruit spreads and honey sets.

The brand's update came days after an Australian celebrity astrologer, Angela Pearl, posted a snap with Meghan and Prince Harry from their recent NYC trip, along with a letter from the couple that hinted at their plans to visit the Commonwealth country.

The letter, dated October 24, 2025, began with a gratitude note from the pair, adding, "On a separate note, we hope your family in Ukraine remain safe, and we look forward to staying in touch especially as we look to visit Australia again."

A return to Australia would be a significant step for Harry and Meghan, as it could mark their first visit since stepping back from royal duties in 2020 and moving to California.  

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Here's how Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's scandals brought them closer

Here's how Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's scandals brought them closer
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moved to the US in 2020 after stepping down from their roles as senior working royals

King Felipe of Spain celebrates 40th anniversary of Oath of Flag ceremony

King Felipe of Spain celebrates 40th anniversary of Oath of Flag ceremony
The Spanish Royal Family shares key update on King Felipe's meaningful engagement

King Charles receives unexpected invite from 'Love Island' winner

King Charles receives unexpected invite from 'Love Island' winner
The monarch marked his 77th birthday celebration at Cyfarthfa Castle in Merthyr Tydfil, South Wales

Kate Middleton drops key advice on Mother Nature just before her winter pause

Kate Middleton drops key advice on Mother Nature just before her winter pause
Kensington Palace shares key update after celebrating King Charles' 77th birthday

Princess Diana's explosive letters about King Charles can be ‘used’ by Fergie

Princess Diana's explosive letters about King Charles can be ‘used’ by Fergie
King Charles should be 'concerned' about Sarah Ferguson's next move after Royal fallout

Duchess Sophie holds key meeting in Peru after King Charles 77th birthday

Duchess Sophie holds key meeting in Peru after King Charles 77th birthday
The Duchess of Edinburgh makes special effort to strengthen ties between UK and Peru

Royal Hashemite Court shares update on King Abdullah amid Asia tour

Royal Hashemite Court shares update on King Abdullah amid Asia tour
King Abdullah II touches down in Indonesia as part of his five-country Asia tour

Queen Camilla receives shocking news from son Tom after 'brutal attack'

Queen Camilla receives shocking news from son Tom after 'brutal attack'
Queen Camilla's son Tom Parker breaks silence after facing dangerous incident in London

King Charles vibes to ‘She’s Electric’ as he drives Wales metro on 77th birthday

King Charles vibes to ‘She’s Electric’ as he drives Wales metro on 77th birthday
His Majesty King Charles III takes driver’s seat for a tram-train journey in South Wales on his special day

Princess Eugenie gains support from European royal amid Andrew controversy

Princess Eugenie gains support from European royal amid Andrew controversy
European Royal shows solidarity with Princess Eugenie in rare public appearance

Sarah Ferguson suffers heartbreaking blow just weeks before 'leaving' UK

Sarah Ferguson suffers heartbreaking blow just weeks before 'leaving' UK
Sarah Ferguson hit with another setback amid reports of moving to Portugal

King Charles inaugurates major new project in South Wales: Watch

King Charles inaugurates major new project in South Wales: Watch
The British monarch makes a delightful appearance in Wales to open a new project on his 77th birthday