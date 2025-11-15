Meghan Markle dazzles in Christmas outfit after teasing Australia trip

Meghan Markle is ready to welcome the Christmas season with her As Ever holiday collection!
On Saturday, November 15, the Duchess of Sussex appeared in an adorable GIF-video on her brand's Instagram account, titled As Ever, where she donned a stunning chocolate-coloured silk set, which featured a satin top and skirt.
The setup and outfit were part of a teaser video for her lifestyle brand's holiday collection.
In the now-shared clip, Meghan could be seen filling up a giant sock, hung by a fireplace, with gifts, as she is surrounded with Christmas trees and lights.
The social media post was teasingly caption, "Oh, we see you! Not even Thanksgiving yet and you’ve already got this in the bag."
As Ever's holiday collection was launched in late October and featured candles, sparkling wine, fruit spreads and honey sets.
The brand's update came days after an Australian celebrity astrologer, Angela Pearl, posted a snap with Meghan and Prince Harry from their recent NYC trip, along with a letter from the couple that hinted at their plans to visit the Commonwealth country.
The letter, dated October 24, 2025, began with a gratitude note from the pair, adding, "On a separate note, we hope your family in Ukraine remain safe, and we look forward to staying in touch especially as we look to visit Australia again."
A return to Australia would be a significant step for Harry and Meghan, as it could mark their first visit since stepping back from royal duties in 2020 and moving to California.