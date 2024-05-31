Former NBA player Drew Gordon passes away in tragic car crash

Former NBA forward Drew Gordon, who is the older brother of Denver Nuggets Aaron Gordon, has been found dead in a car crash.
In a post on X(formerly Twitter) on Thursday, May 30 Nuggets shared a black and white snapshot of the Golden brothers facing in opposite directions.
“1990 - 2024 Drew Gordon,” the younger brother penned a tribute in capital letters.
“The Denver Nuggets organization is devastated to learn about the tragic passing of Drew Gordon. Drew was far too young to leave this world, but his legacy will forever live on through his three beautiful children and all of his loved ones,” the tribute further read.
“Our hearts are with Aaron and the Gordon family during this extremely difficult time,” he added.
Drew’s agent Calvin Andrews confirmed the NBA star’s death news to ESPN saying he died in a car accident in Portland, Oregon.
For the unversed, Andrews and Portland Police have not responded to PEOPLE’s request.
As per Drew’s education, his college career began at UCLA, where he spent two years at the UCLA Bruins men’s basketball program.