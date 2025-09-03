Prince William ‘wary’ of risks over King Charles’ possible meeting with Harry

A potential face-to-face meeting between King Charles and Prince Harry is set to take place as the Duke of Sussex has touched down in England to attend WellChild Awards.
“If there is a meeting, it will be private and more likely to be on the king’s terms rather than Harry’s,” a royal historian Marlene Koenig told US Weekly.
Similarly, a royal insider added, “A meeting is feasible, and both sides are open to it. This marks the first tentative steps of a reconciliation.”
While many see this as a major step in the reconciliation between the father-son duo, not everyone is convinced it will end well, especially the Prince of Wales.
According to sources, Prince William remains “neutral but wary” as speculation grows over whether his father will sit down with Harry in the coming weeks.
However, the sources further suggested If the meeting would go well it can lead to a path for Harry’s reconciliation with other family members as well.
“This meetup is make-or-break. If it goes well, it could lead to other family members being open to better relationships. If things get leaked negatively, then it’s done, and there’s no chance [for peace].”
Prince Harry is set to attend the WellChild Awards on Monday, September 8, which coincides with the third anniversary of the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on that date in 2022.