King Charles summons Prince William, Kate as key decision against Harry nears

Kate Middleton, Prince William and King Charles reportedly held a "private meeting" at Balmoral to discuss a longstanding issue.

Amid the rumours that Charles' estranged son, Prince Harry might meet his dad upon his expected UK visit this month, sources have revealed that crucial talks have been taking place at the crown estate to discuss the duke and his wife, Meghan Markle's future in the Royal Family.

As reported by Heat Magazine, a royal source revealed, "On the surface, it looks like a normal family holiday, but in reality, there are huge decisions being made that could change the family forever."

The insider continued, "The plan was for senior royals – the King, Queen, William and Kate, plus a handful of trusted advisers – to meet in private away from the wider family."

As per the tipster, the meeting was held amid the speculations that the future King "William feels the monarchy has to move forward with a smaller, tighter unit."

"He believes that means phasing out Harry and Meghan completely and stripping away their last traces of royal privilege, including their HRH titles and their children’s titles," added the insider.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their Royal duties in 2020 and moved to the US.

Afterwards, the couple only severed their ties with the royal family by making various claims against them in public.

They first got candid about their life at the Palace in a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, later spilled more beans in their docu-series, Harry & Meghan.

Harry further deepened his rift with his dad and brother by making scathing revelations about them in controversial memoir, Spare.

