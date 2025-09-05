Prince William makes cameo appearance in hit series as ‘special guest’

Home / Royal

Prince William has made his first cameo appearance as a “special guest” in famous travel series.

On September, the Prince of Wales was featured in a season 3 of Apple TV+ show, The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy.

While sharing exciting details about the upcoming season, the Schitt's Creek co-creator said, "Now that I'm considered something of a traveler, I've challenged myself to complete my own bucket list before actually kicking the bucket."

In the viral trailer, he can be seen exploring Windsor Castle, admitting, "Oh my. It doesn't get much better than that.”

Towards the end of the trailer, William made a cameo appearance, where he and Eugene, 78, walked together along a grassy path.

King Charles’ eldest son asked the star, "Was getting drunk with Prince William on your bucket list?"

To which, the actor responded, "That's the bucket," promoting a hilarious reaction from the prince, "That's the bucket, is it?"

A press release from Apple TV+ teased William's appearance, "The eight-episode season follows host Eugene Levy as he sets out to discover what the 'ultimate travel bucket list' is all about, and he gets a little help from a very special guest, the Prince of Wales."

One scene also showed the renwoned star celebrating the Day of the Dead in Oaxaca, Mexico, hitting the open road in the U.S. and enjoying St. Patrick's Day in Ireland.

To note, season 3 of The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy set to release on September 19.

