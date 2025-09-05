Home / Royal

Prince Harry may lose Invictus Games role as royals prepare to step in

The Duke of Sussex could be replaced at Invictus Games by a royal stand-in


The British Royal Family is reportedly ready to step in for Prince Harry at upcoming Invictus Games in the UK if a new royal patron is needed.

King Charles’ estranged son founded the sporting event for veterans back in 2014.

Since the Duke of Sussex rarely visits UK, especially after he lost his court appeal over his security provision in May 2025, tabloids are reporting that he night decide to opt out from the upcoming sporting event.

A source close to the Buckingham Palace disclosed that Royal Family will put forward a member of the Firm to replace Harry as Patron of the Invictus Games, if he plans to opt out of the event.

An insider told the Mail, “If Harry were to resign as patron of Invictus, I’m sure they would have no trouble finding a new royal patron. The duke has become an increasingly divisive figure, particularly in the Armed Forces. And that is not good for Invictus.”

“Now, Invictus is firmly established, it might be better if the duke took a step back. Normally, senior members of the Royal Family would want to attend. It goes without saying that they support the Forces to the hilt, so it would be unfortunate if they felt unable to because of Harry’s presence,” the tipster added.

For those unversed, Prince Harry stepped down as a working royal in 2020 and is no longer on speaking terms with the royals.

The upcoming Invictus Games will be held from July 10-17, 2027, in Birmingham, UK. 

