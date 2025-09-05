Mike Tyson vs Mayweather: Boxing icons set to clash in thrilling exhibition

Former world champions Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather are set to face each other in an exhibition match next year.
Tyson and Mayweather are the two of the most famous and successful boxers ever.
The 59-year-old Tyson is known for being the youngest boxer ever to win a heavyweight world championship.
While, Mayweather is celebrated for being undefeated and winning tittles in five different weight categories.
Tyson is fighting again for the first time since ending his 19-year retirement in November which concluded with a disputed defeat against Jake Paul.
He was once the undisputed heavyweight champion whereas Mayweather, who is 48 years old, retired without ever losing a fight after 50 matches.
Mayweather has participated in several non-competitive exhibition since retiring in 2017 with most recent fight being against John Gotti III last August.
In these exhibitions, winners are usually not officially declared and the results do not count towards the fighters' official career record.
"This fight is something neither the world nor I ever thought would or could happen. However, boxing has entered a new era of the unpredictable and this fight is as unpredictable as it gets," said Tyson, as per BBC Sports.
Meanwhile, Mayweather expressed, "You already know that if I am going to do something, it's going to be big and it's going to be legendary. I'm the best in the business of boxing. This exhibition will give the fans what they want."
Tyson spent his entire career fighting in heavyweight category and achieved 50 wins out of 59 total fights.
In contrast, toward the end of Mayweather's career, he was competing in the welterweight category, which is a lighter weight class.
However, the details about the date, location, TV coverage and rules have not been revealed yet.