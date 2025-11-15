Here's how Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's scandals brought them closer

The numerous scandals and backlash that surround Meghan Markle and Prince Harry help them stick together, claim sources.
In the latest wave of controversies, Meghan found herself in hot water last week after she attended two star-studded affairs without wearing a poppy during Remembrance weekend.
Sources claimed at the time that the reason the Duchess of Sussex was not wearing a poppy is because its not as "widely available" in the US as they are in the UK and across the Commonwealth, which led Harry comparison, who had one pinned to his tuxedo at the Baby2Baby Gala the pair attended.
However, according to royal expert Duncan Larcombe, the Sussexes are now so used to handling criticism that it brings them closer as a couple, reported The Mirror.
"There have been times in their marriage where it's been Meghan and Harry against the world," he shared with the outlet.
Duncan added, "There's also been a lot of heartbreak in their marriage, but their similar past experiences and traumas are what hold them together and makes them stronger.”
The royal expert also pointed out the major reason behind Harry and Meghan's move to the US is because they wanted to protect their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, from a painful childhood.
"Neither of them had an ideal upbringing by any stretch of the imagination. Both of their parents' marriages ended in divorce, and of course Harry’s mum, Princess Diana, died shortly after that. There's trauma and heartbreak there for both of them, and that has bonded them," he added.
Harry has also "isolated himself from the inner circle of friends he used to rely on" as a result of the move to the US, Duncan claimed, which has drawn him even closer to Meghan.
"Those friends might not have always been a good influence on him, but they were a big part of his life, especially given he didn't have a mother," he said.
Duncan Larcombe also suggested that when Prince William takes over the throne, he might cut Harry entirely from the Royal Family, and the Duke of Sussex would "absolutely need Meghan by his side."