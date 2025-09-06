King Frederik, Queen Mary release touching message after joint appearance

King Frederik and Queen Mary released a touching message on Denmark’s Flag Day after their joint appearance.
On Friday, September 5, the royal couple participated in the Flag Day parade at Christiansborg Palace Square.
They also laid a wreath at the Monument of Denmark's International Efforts to honour fallen soldiers.
Following their joint appearance, Frederik and Mary shared a poignant message via Instagram.
The statement read, “Flag Day honors everyone who is or has been deployed from the Armed Forces, the Emergency Services, the Police, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Danish health service. Flag Day is also a recognition of the relatives of those deployed.”
In another post, they penned, “On Christiansborg Palace Square, the festivities continued with the Flag Day Parade, which this year took place in pouring rain. To the tune of his newly composed salute march, the King inspected the parade force of around twelve hundred soldiers.”
The Danish King and Queen also took part in the ceremony at Holmens Church, a memorial service honoring Danes who lost their lives in international service.
On the Flag Day, Mary opted for a green Yahvi midi dress by Beulah London.
To note, each yeat September 5 is observed as an official day to honor Denmark's deployed soldiers, with ceremonies and events held across the country.