Queen Letizia takes pride in Spanish during visit to China’s top university

Queen Letizia is a proud Spanish!
During her ongoing official visit to China alongside King Felipe VI, the Spanish Queen stepped out to make a delightful appearance at a key event in China’s one of the most prestigious higher education institutions, Beijing University of Foreign Studies.
At the university, Letizia took pride in Spanish language as she presided over a special meeting, where Spanish students paid a heartwarming tribute to the language.
Alongside a carousel of photos from Her Majesty’s new outing, the royal family shared, “The Queen has presided over the university meeting ‘The Spanish in China’ in which more than a hundred Spanish students have participated to pay tribute to the Spanish language.”
“The Beijing University of Foreign Studies, where the meeting took place, is one of the most prestigious higher education institutions in China, specializing in foreign language teaching, international studies and international relations,” they continued.
The royals concluded the post noting, “Currently, China has more than 3,000 Spanish teachers, more than 60,000 students of this language and over a hundred universities with Spanish departments.”
For the delightful engagement, Queen Letizia exuded sophistication in a burgundy suit, styled with a black blouse and a matching ribbon scarf around her neck.
She completed her look with statement jewelry and classic black heels.