Prince William 'strongly opposes' King Charles 'risky' decision for Beatrice

Prince William and King Charles are reportedly at loggerheads since monarch's thoughtful decision for Princess Beatrice.

Disgraced royal, Andrew's elder daughter has formally returned to Royal life with her uncle's blessings, amid a plethora of controversies against her father.

The princess of York not only carried out major engagements after Andrew was stripped of all his royal titles last month -  but also became the Deputy Patron of a UK charity alongside her uncle, Prince Edward.

Now, lifting the curtain on what's brewing between the king and The Prince of Wales, a royal source has claimed that William had "strongly opposed" the idea of bringing York sisters back to public facing duties, deeming it as "too risky".

As reported by Radar, a source told Rob Schuter, that despite senior aides and William's concerns, "sentimental" Charles personally rubber-stamped Beatrice's new patronage with the Outward Bound Trust.

The insider also claimed that the cancer-stricken monarch personally encouraged his niece for the hospital visit in London - which was her first major outing amid family crisis.

Revealing the heir's reaction on his dad's decision the tipster noted, "William wanted the Yorks out of sight until after the King's next health review."

They continued, "But His Majesty insisted – he thinks the family needs to heal in public."

"William's pragmatic. He knows the Yorks are poison with the public. His father just won't see it," added the source.

 "On one hand, William appears focused on safeguarding the monarchy's reputation, but on the other, Charles appears keen to promote family redemption and public unity," another source told while sharing Royal Family's reaction on Beatrice new role.

"Charles thinks the family must show unity in front of the country – but William thinks optics and timing matter," another added.

For the unversed, the York family landed into crisis after Andrew's long association with late Jeffrey Epstein resurfaced in the wake of FBI's renewed investigation into Epstein files.

Andrew's troubles further intensified when his late accuser Virginia Giuffre's posthumous memoir, Nobody's Girl was released - in which she had once again claimed that the former Duke had sexually assaulted her when she was below 18.

These claims came nearly three years after Giuffre's civil lawsuit against Andrew was settled outside court with $15million.

