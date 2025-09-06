Duchess Sophie continues her duty after tragic Royal Family member death

Duchess Sophie carried out her royal duties, entrusted by King Charles, after the death of a British Royal Family member.
The Duchess of Edinburgh, who arrived in Canada on Thursday for a four-day visit, visited Spruce Meadows for the 50th anniversary of the Masters tournament on September 5, the same day Duchess of Kent passed away.
During her royal engagement, Prince Edward’s wife Sophie visited the Horizons Art Pavilion, where she met artists and looked at their work.
An indigenous artist Neepin Auger revealed her interaction with the duchess during a chat with Calgary Herald.
The artist shared, “This showcases people inside the tipi, and a connection to the stars above. She liked the bold colours and the people inside the tipi. I’m so grateful that she chose to stop here and that I was able to share some Cree culture with her.”
Another artist Jessica Lennox was honoured to showcase her wildlife art to Sophie. She noted, “When I was in England, I never met any of the Royal Family, funnily enough, then you come to Canada and all of a sudden you meet one. But it was really nice, I wasn’t expecting it.”
Duchess Sophie might need to adjust her upcoming royal schedule in the country to accommodate preparations for Duchess Katharine's funeral at the Palace.