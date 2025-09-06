Cillian Murphy compares ‘Peaky Blinders’ role with new ‘Steve’ character

Cillian Murphy has drawn an interesting comparison between his role in Peaky Blinders show and in upcoming film, Steve.
The Irish star starred as Tommy Shelby in the action series, meanwhile he is set to portray a headmaster named, Steve, in the most-awaited film.
During a chat with The Observer, Cillian shared, “For Tommy Shelby, you gotta get the suit on, you do the voice, you do the cigarette, you do the walk. There’s a huge amount of work to become this [gangster] who I don’t share any DNA with.”
He noted, “Whereas Max had written [Steve] for me, and we know each other so well that it’s written in my vernacular. It was very, very exposing,” adding, “I have zero interest in playing characters that are seemingly content. First of all, I don’t think that exists. Second of all, we don’t see ourselves in those people.”
Cillian, who is also producing the upcoming Netflix movie, revealed that he felt in a “high state of anxiety” for most of the filming.
The Oppenheimer star explained that he had to attend meetings about budgets as part of his role as a producer while shooting simultaneously.
Steve is set to release on Netflix on October 3, 2025.