Roblox announces TikTok-like short form video app, advanced AI tools

Roblox announced a few significant updates at its Developers Conference, including “Roblox Moments,” a TikTok-like short-form video feature for users over 13.
The recently announced features allows players to capture up to 30-second gameplay clips, edit them with music and descriptions, and share them in a feed to scroll.
With this major update, users can react to clips with emojis, ensuring a more interactive experience.
Furthermore, the biggest gaming platform announced higher earnings for creators, increasing the DevEx rate so 100,000 Robux now equals $380, up from $350.
Roblox stated that the average Top 1000 developers began earning up to $1 million annually, 2.9x higher than in 2020.
In a bid to advance its platforms, Roblox launched a comprehensive suite of cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI)-powered features, such as the ability to create fully interactive 3D objects, such as weapons and vehicles from simple text prompts.
Apart from this, the company has announced to release Real-time voice chat translation next year in different languages, including Spanish, German, English, and French, coinciding with the launch of text-to-speech and speech-to-text APIs for enhanced gameplay.
Other improvements include Server Authority to minimise cheating, more lifelike avatar movement, and higher platform fidelity across devices.
These significant updates are a part of Roblox’s efforts to enhance safety standards and acknowledge lawsuits over child protection concerns.