Prince Harry ‘positive’ about UK return amid hopes for King Charles meeting

Prince Harry is “so excited” to return to his home!
The Duke of Sussex is all set to touch down in UK again to attend the WellChild Awards on Monday, September 8.
According to Hello!, the father-of-two "in a good head space" as speculations over his potential meeting with estranged father King Charles grows.
“He's so excited to come back to the UK. He's in a really good headspace. He's really looking forward to seeing everyone from his patronages face to face and focusing on the causes," an insider told the outlet.
They further added, "He’s really positive about coming back to do all the stuff that he loves doing."
During the four-day visit, the husband of Meghan Markle will be spending time with nearly all of his patronages.
Prince Harry will kick-off his trip on Monday with the 20th annual Wellchild Awards in central London.
The Duke, who has been patron of the charity for seriously ill children, for past 17 years, will spend time with young winners and their families ahead of a ceremony, during which he will present the Award for Inspirational Child (aged 4-6) and deliver a speech.
He will return to Nottingham on Tuesday to visit the Community Recording Studio in the St Ann's area, a place he has frequented over the years.
Prince Harry will also spend time with representatives from other patronages, including Scotty’s Little Soldiers, the Invictus Games Foundation and the Diana Award.