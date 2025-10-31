Ana de Armas reveals why she ended her relationship with Tom Cruise

Ana de Armas reportedly ended her whirlwind romance with Tom Cruise after feeling uneasy about how quickly their relationship was moving.
As per Us Weekly, a source shared that the Ballerina star felt “uncomfortable with the fast pace of the Mission: Impossible star.
It is reported that the breakup was “Ana's decision” as Cruise, 63, and De Armas, 37, quietly split several weeks ago after nine months of their relationship.
The tipster revealed, “Things were moving fast and she started to get a little uncomfortable with how fast it was going.”
De Armas “put the brakes on” but “still likes [Cruise] a lot” the source added, sharing the two have “undeniable chemistry.”
Despite their undeniable bond, they are “done for now” as the two have a connection and “they will see how things go in the future.”
“They want to remain friends, but she needed to take a step back,” the insider further clarified.
The pair reportedly grew close while “spent every day together” and “training for the intense underwater sequences” in Deeper, a project now paused.
“It started as a deep professional respect and then it ignited. Tom was completely captivated by Ana,” the source stated.
De Armas also “enjoyed his company,” finding him “fun and supportive” of her ambitions.
Notably, De Armas and Cruise were last publicly seen together months earlier in July as the pair went official with their budding romance.