Sabrina Carpenter to present 2026 Grammy nominations with star-studded lineup

It’s a whirlwind year for Sabrina Carpenter!
After releasing her seventh studio album, Man’s Best Friend, collaborating with Taylor Swift for her 12th album, The Life of a Showgirl, and thrilling audience with power-packed Short n’ Sweet tour shows, the Espresso crooner is all set to take on a new meaningful task.
Taking to her official Instagram Stories on Thursday, October 30, the Manchild singer shared the Recording Academy’s new poster, featuring a major announcement.
The buzz-worth poster included a stunning photo of Sabrina Carpenter and revealed that she will be presenting the nominations for the 2026 Grammy Awards.
“Grammy Nominations. Presenter Sabrina Carpenter,” it stated, followed by the date and time, “November 7, 2025. 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET.”
The Tears hitmaker will announce the nominations alongside a star-studded lineup of presenters, including Angelique Kidjo, Brandi Carlile, Cece Winans, Chappell Roan, David Foster, Doechii, Dr. Chelsey Green, Gayle King, Jon Batiste, Karol G, Little Big Town, Lizzo, Masaki Koike, Mumford & Sons, Nicole Scherzinger, and Sam Smith.
Notably, Carpenter won two accolades at the 2025 Grammy Awards.
Meanwhile, Sabrina Carpenter also shared an exciting message for her fans, set to join her at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Friday, October 31, for her Short n’ Sweet Tour.
Sharing a carousel of mesmerizing glimpses from the second and third concerts of the tour’s final leg, the Please Please Please singer wrote, “MSG nights 2 and 3 have been unreal. :’) New York has my hearttt.”
She continued, “Halloween show tomorrow night x. make sure to dress up! or i will be judging you heavily from stage!”
The songstress will wrap her thrilling concert tour on November 23 in Los Angeles, US.