Selena Gomez turns dream into reality as she marks Rare Impact Fund milestone

The ‘Only Murders in the Building’ actress celebrates Rare Impact Fund Benefit’s major milestone with touching note

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
For Selena Gomez, Rare Impact Fund isn’t just a charity, but a cherished vision and a deeply held dream.

The Only Murders in the Building actress, who launched Rare Impact Fund Benefit – a charity that supports youth mental health - back in 2020, celebrated the milestone fifth anniversary of the organization this week in Los Angeles, California.

Just a day after hosting a major event to mark the special milestone of the inspiring project, Selena Gomez took to Instagram on Thursday, October 30, to reflect on her emotions as she saw her dream turn into reality over the years.

“Last night’s Rare Impact Fund Benefit reminded us how far we have come. What began five years ago as a dream to make mental health resources more accessible for young people has grown into a global community of organizations, leaders and supporters changing lives every single day,” she penned in the caption.

Proudly sharing her initiative’s progress, the Sunset Blvd singer noted, “ Today, the Rare Impact Fund proudly supports 30 incredible nonprofit organizations around the world, from crisis centers and school programs to community spaces where young people can connect and grow together.”

The gorgeous actress went on to express, “To everyone who has believed in this mission, shared your story, or simply cared – thank you. Together, we are creating a world where every young person gets the mental health support they deserve. To say my heart is full is a complete understatement.”

For the glitzy event, Selena Gomez dazzled in a stunning satin rose-pin mini dress with a dramatic floor-length train, bringing glamour to the Rare Impact Fund Benefit’s red carpet.

The I Said I Love You First singer elevated her mesmerizing look with minimal statement jewelry and pointed-toe heels.

At the event, Gomez was joined by her husband, Benny Blanco, who opted for a classic black suit with satin lapels and a black button-down shirt underneath.

