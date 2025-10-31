Sydney Sweeney’s bold silver look sparks new controversy 

Sydney Sweeney silver gown faced backlash as c criticized her fashion choice.
As per Dailymail, the conservative commentator suggested that the Euphoria star was “tricked” into wearing a controversial silver dress that sparked backlash online.
"I object to this. I disapprove of the dress she wore because it's completely see through. You can see her entire nipples," she said.
Kelly remarked that while Sweeney’s figure is "spectacular" her outfit channeled more of a Kim Kardashian vibe than the actress’s usual classy aesthetic.
“She reminded me of Kim Kardashian who overshares and then takes away the thing that is the sexiest, which is every guy's hoping to be the one who actually sees them for real, and leaving a little to the imagination,” Kelly said.
Kelly expressed her worry, saying, “I think she might have been misled into it. That's my bet, because, like when I did a saucy photo shoot one time for GQ, what I wore was appropriate. It was just a slip dress. That's all it was. I did not show anything close to areola then, I never would.”
She implied that Sweeney’s inexperience led her to trust the wrong advice, resulting in a revealing outfit that sparked widespread attention.
Notably, the backlash ignited after Sydney Sweeney stunned in a sparkly silver dress with a sheer bodice, flaunting her famous curves and new bleach-blonde bob while strolling down the red carpet during an event to honor the Power of Women.