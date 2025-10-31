Entertainment

Sydney Sweeney’s bold silver look sparks new controversy

The 'Euphoria' star was 'tricked' into wearing a controversial silver dress that sparked backlash online

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
Sydney Sweeney’s bold silver look sparks new controversy
Sydney Sweeney’s bold silver look sparks new controversy 

Sydney Sweeney silver gown faced backlash as c criticized her fashion choice.

As per Dailymail, the conservative commentator suggested that the Euphoria star was “tricked” into wearing a controversial silver dress that sparked backlash online.

"I object to this. I disapprove of the dress she wore because it's completely see through. You can see her entire nipples," she said.

Kelly remarked that while Sweeney’s figure is "spectacular" her outfit channeled more of a Kim Kardashian vibe than the actress’s usual classy aesthetic.

“She reminded me of Kim Kardashian who overshares and then takes away the thing that is the sexiest, which is every guy's hoping to be the one who actually sees them for real, and leaving a little to the imagination,” Kelly said.

Kelly expressed her worry, saying, “I think she might have been misled into it. That's my bet, because, like when I did a saucy photo shoot one time for GQ, what I wore was appropriate. It was just a slip dress. That's all it was. I did not show anything close to areola then, I never would.”

She implied that Sweeney’s inexperience led her to trust the wrong advice, resulting in a revealing outfit that sparked widespread attention.

Notably, the backlash ignited after Sydney Sweeney stunned in a sparkly silver dress with a sheer bodice, flaunting her famous curves and new bleach-blonde bob while strolling down the red carpet during an event to honor the Power of Women.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Ana de Armas reveals why she ended her relationship with Tom Cruise

Ana de Armas reveals why she ended her relationship with Tom Cruise
Tom Cruise and Ana De Armas were last publicly seen together months earlier in July

Selena Gomez turns dream into reality as she marks Rare Impact Fund milestone

Selena Gomez turns dream into reality as she marks Rare Impact Fund milestone
The ‘Only Murders in the Building’ actress celebrates Rare Impact Fund Benefit’s major milestone with touching note

Sabrina Carpenter to present 2026 Grammy nominations with star-studded lineup

Sabrina Carpenter to present 2026 Grammy nominations with star-studded lineup
The Short n’ Sweet tour hitmaker will be joined by other A-listers to present the upcoming Grammys nominations

Gayle King exiting ‘CBS Mornings’? Officials break silence on speculation

Gayle King exiting ‘CBS Mornings’? Officials break silence on speculation
CBS News representatives issue statement after reports claimed that Gayle King is departing ‘CBS Mornings’

8 underrated spooky songs that deserve spot on your Halloween playlist

8 underrated spooky songs that deserve spot on your Halloween playlist
From Kanye West’s ‘Monster’ to Billie Eilish’s ‘Bury a Friend,’ here are 8 spine-chilling songs to make your Halloween party unforgettable

'Stranger Things’ Season 5 Trailer: Secret message in haunting song revealed

'Stranger Things’ Season 5 Trailer: Secret message in haunting song revealed
Queen's 'Who Wants to Live Forever' single in ‘Stranger Things’ finale trailer has fans in tears

Dean Lewis responds to accusations of inappropriate behaviour with fans

Dean Lewis responds to accusations of inappropriate behaviour with fans
Dean Lewis was accussed of his inappropriate behaviour, sharing sexual content and voice messages with girls on TikTok

'Stranger Things' creators tease Will Byers fate in final season

'Stranger Things' creators tease Will Byers fate in final season
'Stranger Things' season 5 trailer hinted at the complex relationship between Will and Vecna

'Scream 7' trailer: Neve Campbell returns to slay Ghostface

'Scream 7' trailer: Neve Campbell returns to slay Ghostface
Neve Campbell has returned to the horror franchise for the seventh installment after missing out on 2023's film

Kim Kardashian confirms new career move left Kris Jenner terrified

Kim Kardashian confirms new career move left Kris Jenner terrified
Kim Kardashian dishes details about her unexpected career move, that left her momager Kris Jenner anxious

‘Frustrated’ Kendall Jenner makes bold claims about 'lonely' Caitlyn Jenner

‘Frustrated’ Kendall Jenner makes bold claims about 'lonely' Caitlyn Jenner
Kendall Jenner opens up about her complaited relationship with 'dad' Caitlyn Jenner

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez in romantic dynamics again? Insider reveals truth

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez in romantic dynamics again? Insider reveals truth
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck current dynamics spark concerns in singer's circle