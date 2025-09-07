King Charles, Queen Camilla beams at Braemar Gathering Highland Games

King Charles, Queen Camilla radiated joy as they attended Highland games events at the annual Braemar Gathering in Royal Deeside.
Over the weekend, the Royal Family shared peeks into the king and queen's appearance at the sporty event.
In the images, the 76-year-old monarch and the 78-year-old queen could be seen beaming with delight as they watched the action.
King Charles donned a kilt for the event while Queen Camilla opted for a blue coat with a tartan collar.
"This weekend, The King and Queen attended the Braemar Gathering Highland Games," they captioned the post.
It continued, "Positioned close to Balmoral, the Games are held every year on the first Saturday in September."
"Having run in its present form since 1832, the event features a host of traditional Highland Games contests, including tug-of-war and the caber toss, along with performances from pipe bands and Highland dancers," the caption added.
According to BBC News, the King and Queen observed a one-minute silence before the national anthem was sung for the Duchess of Kent, who passed away on Thursday, September 4.
The prestigious event was first attended by Queen Victoria in 1848 and since then, it has been attended regularly by the reigning monarch.