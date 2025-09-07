Japan PM Shigeru Ishiba steps down amid election defeats

Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba resigned on Sunday, September 7 after serving less than a year in office.
Ishiba said at a press conference that he was stepping down to take responsibility for several election defeats shortly after finalizing a trade deal with the United States.
"Now that a conclusion has been reached in the negotiations concerning the US tariff measures, I believe this is precisely the appropriate time," Ishiba said, as per BBC.
His resignation came just one day before his party, the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) was expected to vote on holding an international election that could have forced him to leave the office.
In less than a year as Prime Minister, Ishiba, who took the office in October 2024, has been urged to resign after seeing his ruling coalition lose its majority in both parliamentary houses, mainly due to rising living coasts.
After becoming Prime Minister, Ishiba promised to address rising prices but struggled greatly to gain public confidence due to economic problems, the cost-of-living crisis and tense relation with the US.
The 68-year-old further said he will keep performing his duties as Prime Minister and fulfil his responsibilities until a new leader is appointed.
Analysts believe that the next leader of Japan might decide to hold an early election to gain public approval.