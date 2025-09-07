Instagram now lets creators pin their own comments

In a significant update, Instagram has released a new feature that allows creators to pin their own comments on Reels and posts, providing a seamless and intuitive user experience.
Instagram Head Adam Mosseri stated that "the update now gives creators the power to highlight important information, spark meaningful discussions, or provide additional context."
What’s new?
Meta-owned Instagram has announced the expansion of its comment pinning feature.
Previously, the feature was only limited to audience comments to include creator comments on posts, aiming to offer enhanced control to creators over their content.
The recently launched feature offers a range of exciting opportunities to boost engagement and facilitate meaningful conversations.
Creators can use their pinned comments for sharing important links, offering additional content, and more.
With this significant update, creators can improve their messaging, control discussion tone, and improve overall engagement.
Apart from this, Instagram announced its iPad app, which has all the familiar elements such as stories, feed, and messaging, but Meta claimed that they redesigned the app with enlarged displays and an emphasis on Reels.
Furthermore, the Instagram iPad app supports a multi-column design for DMs, notifications, and offers a rapid and smoother user experience as compared to the iPhone variant.