Fortnite leak indicates at Silent Hill Crossover launch soon

Fortnite will reportedly add Silent Hill content soon. Popular for its frequent crossovers, the battle royale has recently featured partnerships with Power Rangers, Squid Game, One Punch Man, and even the band Gorillaz.
Several reports suggested that a crossover with the iconic horror franchise is on the way.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), a credible tipster, Leaker Wensoing, shared that Silent Hill will debut on Fortnite “soon.”
Wensoing kept the sources under wraps. He further mentioned that the same sources have previously leaked accurate details from Fortnite’s Chapters 3 and 4.
The timing aligns with the launch of Silent Hill f on September 25, indicating this partnership could push the boundaries of the gaming industry.
Though the pairing may look unusual, provided Silent Hill’s disturbing content, Fortnite has previously released skins from other horror franchises such as Resident Evil and Alien.
Furthermore, Wensoing hinted that Jason Voorhees from Friday the 13th may release for Halloween, a holiday which Fortnite celebrates by introducing a range of exciting and fun-filled in-game events.
It is pertinent to mention that Epic Games has not officially confirmed it yet; however, it is likely to launch in the near future.