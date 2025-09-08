Princess Marie inaugurates new wing at 'Danish Home of Chicago'

Princess Marie of Denmark is currently touring Chicago, US, to carry out her international royal duties.
The 49-year-old princess attended a prestigious royal event at the Danish Home of Chicago this week to inaugurate a highly anticipated expansion of the senior living community.
Shortly after the royal occasion, the Danish Royal Family turned to their official Instagram account on Sunday, September 7, to share the exclusive photos of the Royal Highness.
In the social media post, Prince Joachim's wife looked stunning in a long white coat paired with black pants and matching heels.
"For more than 130 years, The Danish Home of Chicago has formed a base for older Danes who have emigrated to the Chicago area. An extension of the Danish nursing home has just been completed, and Her Royal Highness Princess Marie participated in the official inauguration of the new wing at The Danish Home," the Royal Family captioned.
During the inauguration ceremony, the prominent member of the Danish Royal Family had a chance to meet the Chief Executive Officer of the royal estate, Scott L. Swanson, and the chairman of the Danish Home Association, Paul Pedersen.
The Danish Home of Chicago was founded in March 1891 by twelve Danish-immigrant women who wanted to help elderly Danes in Chicago.
This organisation was incorporated in October 1891 and purchased its first building on the current site Norwood Park site the following year.
Since then, it has been operating as the non-profit organisation for the people in need and has served as the place of community for Danish-Americans.