News
  • By Riba Shaikh
News

Here's why Kate Middleton refused a heartfelt request amid Wales trip

Kate Middleton politely dismisses an emotional request she received during Wales trip with Prince William

  • By Riba Shaikh
Heres why Kate Middleton refused a heartfelt request amid Wales trip
Here's why Kate Middleton refused a heartfelt request amid Wales trip

Kate Middleton refused to break a strict Royal protocol during a warm encounter with a fan in Wales.

On Thursday, February 26, The Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate visited Powys county in Wales, ahead St. David's Day, on March 1, 2026.

Upon their arrival the future King and Queen made an impromptu stop to greet a large crowd gathered to welcome the couple.

During her a warm fan interaction Kate had to decline a heartfelt request in order to protect a lesser-known Royal protocol.

As per the video obtained by Hello, a young boy asked for Catherine's autograph -which she refused to give noting, "I can't sign things, I'm so sorry. I can shake your hand, though."

Then she slightly leaned to gently hug the young boy, saying, "nice to meet you."

 For the unversed, members of the Royal family are not allowed to sign autographs, as it could be later used for forgery.

Kate Middleton was a vision in a burgundy double-breasted coat with black buttons, worn over a burgundy blouse and a matching pleated maxi skirt.

She accessorised her ensemble with a yellow daffodil badge - Wales' national flower.

King Charles makes first public appearance after being named in Epstein email
King Charles makes first public appearance after being named in Epstein email
Duchess Sophie champions women leadership and peacebuilding during Kenya visit
Duchess Sophie champions women leadership and peacebuilding during Kenya visit
Prince William, Kate celebrate volunteers after Harry, Meghan suffer royal snub
Prince William, Kate celebrate volunteers after Harry, Meghan suffer royal snub
Royal Family issues major update on King's health after sudden hospitalization
Royal Family issues major update on King's health after sudden hospitalization
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Jordan trip concludes amid royal snub buzz
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Jordan trip concludes amid royal snub buzz
Prince William, Kate Middleton forced to halt Powys visit over unexpected reason
Prince William, Kate Middleton forced to halt Powys visit over unexpected reason
Kensington Palace issues update on Prince William's biomedical centre visit
Kensington Palace issues update on Prince William's biomedical centre visit
Meghan Markle sparks outrage as emotional moment with Prince Harry goes viral
Meghan Markle sparks outrage as emotional moment with Prince Harry goes viral
King Charles named in Epstein email days after brother Andrew's shocking arrest
King Charles named in Epstein email days after brother Andrew's shocking arrest
King Charles takes upsetting decision on US state visit due to ‘health concerns’
King Charles takes upsetting decision on US state visit due to ‘health concerns’
Kate, William set for special celebration amid Andrew's succession removal talks
Kate, William set for special celebration amid Andrew's succession removal talks
King rushes to hospital for 'undisclosed infection', Palace announces in official statement
King rushes to hospital for 'undisclosed infection', Palace announces in official statement

Popular News

Justin Bieber plans big musical collaboration ahead of his Coachella gig

Justin Bieber plans big musical collaboration ahead of his Coachella gig

8 minutes ago
Here's why Kate Middleton refused a heartfelt request amid Wales trip

Here's why Kate Middleton refused a heartfelt request amid Wales trip
52 minutes ago
Priyanka Chopra gives surprising update on 'Varanasi' filming

Priyanka Chopra gives surprising update on 'Varanasi' filming
an hour ago