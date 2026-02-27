Here's why Kate Middleton refused a heartfelt request amid Wales trip

Kate Middleton refused to break a strict Royal protocol during a warm encounter with a fan in Wales.
On Thursday, February 26, The Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate visited Powys county in Wales, ahead St. David's Day, on March 1, 2026.
Upon their arrival the future King and Queen made an impromptu stop to greet a large crowd gathered to welcome the couple.
During her a warm fan interaction Kate had to decline a heartfelt request in order to protect a lesser-known Royal protocol.
As per the video obtained by Hello, a young boy asked for Catherine's autograph -which she refused to give noting, "I can't sign things, I'm so sorry. I can shake your hand, though."
Then she slightly leaned to gently hug the young boy, saying, "nice to meet you."
For the unversed, members of the Royal family are not allowed to sign autographs, as it could be later used for forgery.
Kate Middleton was a vision in a burgundy double-breasted coat with black buttons, worn over a burgundy blouse and a matching pleated maxi skirt.
She accessorised her ensemble with a yellow daffodil badge - Wales' national flower.