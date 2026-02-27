News
  By Sidra Khan
Duchess Sophie champions women leadership and peacebuilding during Kenya visit

Amid her ongoing Africa tour, Duchess Sophie visited Kenya for special engagements.

Taking to the official Instagram handle of the British Royal Family on Thursday, February 26, Buckingham Palace highlighted the Duchess of Edinburgh's dedication towards royal duties with a special post.

In the post, the palace shared that Sophie undertook multiple duties, recognizing women's pivotal role and efforts in resolving conflicts and highlighting their leadership and peacebuilding efforts.

They also reported that Prince Edward's wife met with women peacebuilders during the trip, highlighting her commitment to women empowerment.

"The Duchess of Edinburgh has been in Kenya, undertaking engagements in recognition of the role women play in preventing and resolving conflicts, and to celebrate Kenyan women-leaders across sectors including security, peacebuilding and business," the caption stated.

Sharing about Duchess Sophie's engagements, the Royals noted, "HRH met artisans and discussed community-wide benefits of resilience and stability that come from economic independence."

They continued to report that Sophie spent time with women peacebuilders in Kenya, who are advocating for better protections, justice and support for survivors of conflict-related sexual violence.

"In Wajir, HRH laid wreaths at the world's smallest Commonwealth War Cemetery," the statement added.

Duchess Sophie began her Africa tour with a two-day trip to Somalia on February 23 and 24, 2026.

