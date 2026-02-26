Meghan Markle sparks outrage as emotional moment with Prince Harry goes viral

Meghan Markle's emotional encounter with the injured Palestanian alongside Prince Harry has sparked outrage.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex - who kicked off their surprise two-day visit to Jordan on Wednesday, February 25, paid a poignant visit to a hospital in Amman.
As per the photos and videos obtained by various outlets, Meghan and Harry met with the injured Palestinians seeking treatment at the medical facility.
The Duchess of Sussex was visibly emotiona as she clasped the hand of a 14-year-old girl, Maria, from Gaza who had suffered severe burns.
However, shortly after Meghan's video went viral on social media, it sparked immnense backlash with many users accusing the mother-of-two of making a PR moment out of someone's tragedy.
One user commented, "A perfect moment to take advantage and stand themselves out. PR at its finest."
Another wrote, "Those two love a tragedy ….great publicity . How are they even relevant?"
"Why are they there? Are they representing the UK?" asked a third.
Some users also expressed their anger over Meghan and Harry constantly holding hands.
"This is RIDICULOUS... What a show!", wrote one user.
Another penned, "Holding hands sweetly in front of the people who might lose their love ones? Well done, actress"