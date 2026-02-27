News
  By Riba Shaikh
King Charles makes first public appearance after being named in Epstein email

  • By Riba Shaikh
The British Monarch, King Charles III has broken his cover after his name was dragged in a shocking Jeffrey Epstein email.

Just a day after an email, sent in 2011 from the late sex offender and paedophile blamed Charles for orchestrating Andrew's removal as the UK's trade envoy.

The email appeared just days after Charles' disgraced brother was arrested over the suspicion of misconduct in public office as the UK government's envoy for trade between 2001 - 2011.

The former Duke of York was taken into custody for investigations over claims that he leaked UK's trade information to Epstein during his time in public office.

Andrew was released after 11 hours on the even of his 66th birthday, February 19, and was photographed returning to his current residence in Sandringham the Wood Farm.

However, leaving the email fiasco behind, on Thursday, February 26, King Charles as Captain General of the Royal Regiment of Artillery, made his first visit to the 7th Air Defence Group Royal Artillery units in Thorney Island, West Sussex.

The official Instagram account of the Royal Family released new video of His Majesty as he "watched an immersive operational air defence demonstration, opened the Junior Ranks’ Restaurant and met members of the Thorney Island community."

The caption alongside the video further detailed, "Also known as the Gunners, the Royal Artillery is made up of 14 regular regiments and 7 reserve regiments, and provides the British Army with its eyes, ears and firepower."

