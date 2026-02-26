News
  By Riba Shaikh
Kensington Palace issues update on Prince William's biomedical centre visit

The Prince of Wales visited The Francis Crick Institute in London without Kate Middleton

Prince William visited a biomedical research centre in his first solo public appearance since Andrew Mountbatten's arrest.

On Wednesday, February 25, The Prince of Wales visited The Francis Crick Institute of biomedical research in London.

The purpose of the visit was to see the ongoing research work in different fields ahead of institution's tenth anniversary.

In a post shared on the official Instagram account of The Prince and Princess of Wales - the future King could be seen speaking to the psychiatrist and neuroscientist Dr Katharina Schmack and others.

"Hearing about the fascinating research going on at The Francis Crick Institute ahead of its 10‑year anniversary," read the caption alongside the carousel.

Describing the second slide in the series it continued, "Meeting Professor Andreas Schaefer to learn about the cellular mechanisms of sensory processing in the brain."

"Speaking with psychiatrist and neuroscientist Dr Katharina Schmack about her work studying the biological basis of psychosis," added the caption.

During his visit, William also joined, "Dr Maximiliano Gutierrez and Principal Lab Rearch Scientist Tony Fearns in the Electron Microscopy facility to hear about their research investigating the biology of tuberculosis and how antibiotics work."



