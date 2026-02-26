News
  By Hania Jamil
Prince William, Kate celebrate volunteers after Harry, Meghan suffer royal snub

The Prince and Princess of Wales visited Wales to celebrate volunteers and the community spirit

Prince William and Kate Middleton have enjoyed a trip to Powys County to celebrate volunteers ahead of St David's Day.

The trip to Powys was significantly impactful, as the county holds the distinction of having more volunteers per head of population than any other county in the UK.

On Thursday, February 26, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared highlights from their trip on their official Instagram account with the caption "Celebrating volunteers in Llanidloes."

"Visiting The Hanging Gardens in Powys. A vibrant hub bringing people together through sustainable living, creativity and community spirit. At the centre of it all are the volunteers, whose dedication keeps this space thriving," the caption read.


During their stop, William and Kate met volunteers who keep the centre operational, and the trip took place days before Wales marks its national day on March 1.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are wrapping up their surprise two-day visit to Jordan, where they were reportedly snubbed by the Jordanian Royal Family.

A source informed the Daily Mail, "There is no meeting scheduled between the Duke and Duchess [of Sussex] and the Jordanian Royal Family."

Harry and Meghan having no schedule with the royal family has also been speculated due to the close relationship King Abdullah and Crown Prince Hussein share with King Charles and Prince William.

Moreover, the only member of the Jordanian Royal Family Harry and Meghan met briefly was Princess Basma Bint Talal, an aunt of the current king, during a visit to a venture run by the Jordanian Hashemite Fund for Human Development.

Notably, the Thursday visit marked Prince William and Kate Middleton's third joint appearance following the arrest of his disgraced uncle Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

Besides The Hanging Gardens, the Prince and Princess of Wales were scheduled to visit Oriel Davies, a public contemporary art gallery,  and attend a celebration of volunteers at Hafan yr Afon.

