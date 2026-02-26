Prince William, Kate Middleton forced to halt Powys visit over unexpected reason

Prince William and Princess Kate's delightful visit to Powys was forced to halt due to an unexpected reason.
The Prince and Princess of Wales on Thursday, February 26, stepped out together for a heartwarming joint trip to Wales's Powys County, where they celebrated volunteering and community spirit ahead of St David's Day.
However, shortly after they concluded the visit, the parents of three had to make a brief stop mid-way over a surprising yet completely heartfelt reason.
Following a day full of major engagements in Powys County, Their Royal Highnesses, on their way back home, received a warm surprise by the locals, who were waiting to see William and Kate despite the heavy rainfall.
In a sweet clip shared by Hello! Magazine on Instagram, the future king and queen can be seen making an impromptu stop to greet fans.
"The Prince and Princess of Wales couldn't resist stopping their royal entourage to greet the crowds who had waited hours to see them, following a full day of engagements," captioned the outlet.
They added, "Happy to pause, step out, and say hello even in the rain – they took time to thank well-wishers who had come out to support them."
Notably, this marked Prince William and Kate Middleton's third joint appearance following the arrest of his disgraced uncle Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.