Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Jordan trip concludes amid royal snub buzz

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen on a humanitarian trip to Jordan, where they made somekey stops

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's surprise Jordan visit seemingly concluded without a meeting with the King and Crown Prince.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex landed in Amman late Tuesday night for a royal tour of the Middle East and kicked off the visit with a series of stops at various charity organisations.

On Wednesday, February 25, the pair visited a rehab centre in Amman, where Meghan opted for street style, as she donned a £109 jacket from Zara.

The current king of Jordan, Abdullah II, who shares a close bond with King Charles and Crown Prince Hussein, who is pals with Prince William, did not have any meeting plans with the Sussexes.

A source informed the Daily Mail, "There is no meeting scheduled between the Duke and Duchess [of Sussex] and the Jordanian Royal Family."

The royal family has a close bond with the king, as King Abdullah and his wife Queen Rania were special VVIP guests at the coronation.

Moreover, the only member of the Jordanian Royal Family Harry and Meghan met briefly was Princess Basma Bint Talal, an aunt of the current king during a visit to a venture run by the Jordanian Hashemite Fund for Human Development.

As per the outlet, while King Abdullah did not have the Duke and Duchess on his schedule, he did meet the head of the World Health Organisation, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who is leading Harry and Meghan trip to Jordan.

When asked if the tension between the Sussexes and the British Royal Family played a part, an insider noted, "William's certainly close to the Crown Prince."

"They watched England beat Panama in a World Cup game together on TV in the Crown Prince's "man cave" in the basement of the King and Queen's palace in Amman in 2018."

They added, "Is it a snub? Harry and Meghan have met heads of state or other dignitaries on previous trips, so you might expect it on this one."

However, the tipster added that whether it was a deliberate snub or a diary clash is hard to determine.

