Royal Family issues major update on King's health after sudden hospitalization

Following his concerning hospitalization, King Harald V is finally being discharged.
The Royal Family of Norway on Thursday, February 26, released an official statement in which they shared an update about the monarch's health, two days after he was rushed to a hospital in Spain's Canary Islands.
In the update, the palace shared that King Harald, who was admitted in the hospital due to a skin infection and dehydration during a private trip to the island, will continue the stay with Queen Sonja.
"Today he will be discharged from the hospital. Nevertheless, the royal couple will continue their private stay in Tenerife. No decision has yet been made about when they will return home. The King's doctor will remain in Tenerife for a few days to monitor his progress," stated the palace in the statement.
They added, "We will provide a new update on Monday, March 2, or earlier if there is any change in his health status."
Moreover, the Norwegian king's personal doctor, Bjørn Bendz, while speaking to media, shared that the infection originated from a skin issue affecting His Majesty's leg.
"When people nearing 90 are admitted with an infection, it's serious. It's important that we have a thorough evaluation and monitoring of their health before they are discharged, even if their condition is already stable," Bendz explained.
Notably, King Harald V's health has been deteriorating in the recent years.