Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner: Stats, head-to-head, grand slam clashes

In the latest chapter of arguably the most riveting rivalry of modern-days tennis is all set to beee unfold in New York when Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner will clash for the US Open 2025 title.
For the tennis fans, it’s a chance to see the present and future of the game, nicknamed “Sincaraz,” duel in a Grand Slam final for the third time this year, reported Al Jazeera.
The match is scheduled for Sunday at 2pm (18:00 GMT) that will be played on the famous blue hardcourts of the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing Meadows, New York.
Last Sinner vs Alcaraz grand slam final:
The pair last faced each other in the final of the Cincinnati Open on August 18, but the match ended prematurely when Sinner retired over health concerns. The Italian felt unwell in the sweltering conditions and pulled out of the match after 23 minutes of play.
Alcaraz was crowned champion but said, “This is not the way that I want to win trophies.”
How many times has Alcaraz beaten Sinner?
Nine. The Spaniard has got the better of his rival in their 13 meetings since they first faced each other in 2021.
Sinner has managed one win in the pair’s five meetings in 2025.
Last time Sinner beat Alcaraz:
Sinner beat Alcaraz to lift his first Wimbledon trophy in July. The match lasted four sets (4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4) and just over three hours as the Italian picked up his second Grand Slam title of 2025.
Historic French Open 2025 final between Sinner and Alcaraz:
The young stars enthralled crowds with top quality tennis in one of the most engaging Grand Slam finals of the modern era when they battled for five hours and 29 minutes in the final of the French Open 2025.
Alcaraz emerged victorious in the five-set classic (4-6, 6-7, 6-4, 7-6, 7-6) for his second consecutive Roland Garros title.
How many Grand Slam titles have Alcaraz and Sinner won?
Alcaraz has five titles to his name – one at the US Open (2022), two at Wimbledon (2023, 2024) and two at the French Open (2024, 2025).
Sinner has won four Grand Slam finals – one at the US Open (2024), two at the Australian Open (2024, 2025) and one at Wimbledon (2025).
Alcaraz vs Sinner stats:
Win-loss record in 2025
Alcaraz: 60-6
Sinner: 37-4
Career win-loss record
Alcaraz: 269-62
Sinner: 300-84
Titles in 2025
Alcaraz: 2
Sinner: 6
Career titles
Alcaraz: 22
Sinner: 20