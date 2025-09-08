King Willem-Alexander honors 350 years of Jewish heritage in solo outing

King Willem-Alexander has honoured the Jewish heritage in his latest solo outing.
The monarch stepped inside a 350-year-old synagogue in Amsterdam, which is a haven for Jews of Portuguese and Spanish descent, on Sunday, September 7.
During the royal engagement, His Majesty celebrated the synagogue's 350th anniversary and met he Chief Rabbi.
Following his engagement, the Royal Family posted exclusive pictures from his outing on Instagram and shared details.
The caption read, “In the 17th century, the Portuguese Synagogue in Amsterdam was the largest synagogue in the world. It provided a haven for Jews of Portuguese and Spanish descent who had been expelled by the Spanish Inquisition.”
It further continued, “The Portuguese Synagogue is still in use by the Portuguese-Israelite community. Its original interior remains completely intact after all these years. The King attended the celebration of the synagogue's 350th anniversary.”
While concluding the note, Palace noted, “Afterward, the King spoke with the Chief Rabbi, the rabbi, and members of the Portuguese-Israelite community about the history of the community and the synagogue. King Willem-Alexander also spoke with young people about the community's future.”
King Willem-Alexander’s outing comes after Princess Margriet attended the 50th anniversary celebration of the Disabled Sports Fund.