‘Bridgerton’s Julie Andrews earns 2025 Emmy for voice-over as Lady Whistledown

After three nominations, Lady Whistledown has finally earned an Emmy!
On Saturday, September 6, Julie Andrews won the prestigious trophy for the Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance category for her role in Bridgerton at the 76th Creative Arts Emmy Awards 2025.
The Princess Diaries star was previously nominated at the Emmys for her role as Lady Whistledown in 2021, 2022 and as Queen Charlotte in 2023.
As Julie was absent from the star-studded event, presenter Craig Robinson accepted the award on her behalf during the ceremony, held in Los Angeles.
The other nominees included Hank Azaria (The Simpsons), Maya Rudolph (Big Mouth), Alan Tudyk (Andor), Jeffrey Wright (What If...?) and Steven Yeun (Invincible).
In her previous interview, Julie shared that she has yet to actually meet any of her costars of the hit Netflix drama
"You know I've never met the company in person," the 89-year-old actress told the Today's co-host Hoda Kotb in 2022.
She further added, "Of course, I see them on the show sometimes. But I do all my recording far, far away from them."
Bridgerton follows to story of the members of esteemed families of the British high society and their romantic lives through the lens of mysterious gossip columnist, Lady Whistledown.
The show, created by Chris Van Dusen and produced by Shonda Rhimes, first premiered on Netflix in 2020.
Bridgerton has been renewed for Seasons 5 and 6. Season 4 of the show will debut in 2026.