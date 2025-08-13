Home / Entertainment

Beyoncé marks major milestone with first Emmy win

The 'Single Ladies' singer has won an Emmy as a costume designer for her Beyoncé Bowl Netflix special

Beyoncé has her eyes set on the EGOT status – Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony – as she secures a major win with her Beyoncé Bowl Netflix special.

On Tuesday, August 12, the Television Academy announced that the 35-time Grammy winner won the Emmy as a costume designer for the Outstanding Costumes for Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Programming category for Beyoncé Bowl.

The award would be shared with costume designer Shiona Turini, assistant costume designers Erica Rice and Molly Peters, costume supervisor Chelsea Staebell and head of workroom Timothy White, who worked on Netflix’s Christmas Game Day halftime show.

Beyoncé was selected by a jury of peers and will be presented the award during the Emmys' Creative Arts Awards ceremony on September 7, a week before the 2025 Primetime Emmys.

Moreover, the Halo singer is also nominated for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special and Outstanding Variety Special, whose winners will be announced at the September 7 and September 14 Emmys ceremonies, respectively.

At Beyoncé Bowl, Queen Bey took the field during halftime on December 25, when the Baltimore Ravens faced off against the Houston Texans in the musician's hometown at NRG Stadium.

The show marked the first time that Beyoncé performed songs from her Grammy-winning album Cowboy Carter live. 

She also surprised audiences by bringing out Post Malone for Levii's Jeans and Shaboozey for Sweet Honey Buckiin'. Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy also took the field for the final song of the set, Texas Hold 'Em.

The 2025 Emmy Awards is set to take place on Sunday, September 14.

