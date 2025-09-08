Doja Cat named M·A·C global brand ambassador after lipstick-eating VMA stunt

Doja Cat shocked everyone over the weekend with her jaw-dropping stunt on the red carpet of the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City.
Over the weekend, the Say So rapper arrived at the annual music awards show wearing a pastel minidress by Balmain with a plunging neckline.
She elevated her chic look with towering pastel yellow heels, Chopard jewels and a Judith Leiber Couture clutch in the shape of a lipstick.
However, it wasn’t the singer’s look that made headlines, but the stunt she pulled on the red carpet.
In a viral video, making rounds on social media, Doja was seen posing for photographers when she pulled out her lipstick (MAC’s lady danger shade) and applied it to her lips, then bit it off and chewed it with a smile.
Now, the Paint The Town Red singer has taken to her Instagram handle to reveal the surprising reason behind her VMAs stunt.
“I’ve been a M·A·C girl forever, and now I get to make my love official as the new M·A·C Global Brand Ambassador,” Doja announced.
She further added, “Makeup is my paint, my armor, my way of creating characters – and M·A·C has always stood for that kind of artistry and freedom. We’re going to push it even further and make people see beauty in a whole new way...wearing a whole lot of Lady Danger along the way.”
Doja Cat is set to drop her fifth studio album, Vie, later this month and also gearing for a world tour.