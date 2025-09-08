Princess Charlene, Prince Albert mark big milestone for twins Jacques, Gabriella

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert are over the moon as their twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, are growing up!
Taking to their Instagram account on Monday, September 8, the Prince’s Palace of Monaco shares adorable family portraits as they announced a major milestone for 10-year-old siblings.
“This Monday morning, Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella returned to school. A new academic year full of discoveries, friendships, and adventures awaits them,” the palace shared in the caption.
It further added, “The Princely Family wishes all students in the Principality a wonderful start to the school year!”
The post kicked off with a sweet portrait of twin as they held hands and posed for a photo in matching red school uniforms and backpacks.
In the next image, Prince Albert and Princess Charlene joined the duo as the family of four posed to the camera. Princess Charlene looked stylish in a crisp white blouse and black trousers, with her hair tied back in a neat style.
Meanwhile, Prince Albert looked dapper in a dark navy blazer over a light blue shirt with beige trousers.
Prince Albert II of Monaco and Princess Charlene tied the knot on July 1, 2011, in a fairy tale ceremony.
The royal couple welcomed Prince Jacques and Princess Gabrielle on December 10, 2014.