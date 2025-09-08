Sarah Ferguson pays sombre tribute to late Queen on 3rd Death Anniversary 

Sarah Ferguson is remembering late Queen Elizabeth on her third death anniversary!
Taking to her Instagram account on Monday, September 8, the Duchess of York penned a heartfelt note for the late mother of his ex-husband, Prince Andrew.
“Today marks three years since the death of HM Queen Elizabeth II,” the mother of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie wrote in the caption.
She went on to gush, “Her Majesty will be forever loved, always missed, and never forgotten. Not a day goes by when I don’t think of the kindness I was unstintingly shown in good times and bad.”
Sarah also shared a heartwarming snap of Queen Elizabeth II’s beloved corgis, Muick and Sandy.
“Caring for Her Majesty’s beloved corgis is an honour and a daily reminder of the times we shared together,” she wrote.
The Duchess of York took on the responsibility of caring for Her Majesty's beloved corgis, Muick and Sandy after her death in 2022.
Sarah had a close relationship with the Queen even after her divorce from, Prince Andrew.
Sarah often offers glimpses into the lives of the late Queen’s beloved corgis, providing updates on their well-being.
During her lifetime, the Queen owned 30 corgis, each with their own unique name.
Queen Elizabeth passed away at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, at age 96. She was laid to rest beside her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip.