Prince Harry earns new in UK for his playful antics like Princess Diana

Prince Harry has earned the title of "people’s prince" for his playful antics in UK!
On Monday, September 8, the Duke of Sussex made a stunning appearance at the WellChild Awards ceremony to mark the 20th anniversary of the organization.
Following his appearance, the organization shared several glimpses of the father of two attending the ceremony at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in central London.
In one of the heartwarming videos, the duke could be seen enjoying a playful balloon sword fight with Gwen Foster, 9, who was born with spina bifida and hydrocephalus.
While another showed him pretending to lodge a balloon tower at Grace Tutt, 13, leaning in for a close chat with Esmee McGlinchey, 6, and shaking hands with Declan Bitmead.
Soon after the video made headline, Prince Harry received widespread praises for his kind gestures and playful antics, with many comparing him to his late mother, Princess Diana, who was known for her warmth and down-to-earth nature at public events.
“Love his kind heart, reminds me of his mom,” one social media user wrote.
While another penned, “Sweetheart of a prince ! Like his late mom!”
A third commented, “The people’s prince.”
“He is so good. So much more down to earth bless him,” the fourth gushed.
A fifth expressed, “So sweet Prince Harry. Just like his Beautiful Mom.”
Prince Harry, who serves as patron of WellChild, looked dapper as ever in a dark suit and tie at the event.