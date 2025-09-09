Ross Edgley becomes first person to swim 1,000 miles around Iceland

British extreme athlete Ross Edgley recently accomplished a remarkable feat that very few people would even dare to imagine.
A 39-year-old athlete became the first person to swim around Iceland, covering 1000 miles.
Over four months, he faced huge waves, freezing water and encounters with local wildlife while completing this challenging journey.
He started this daring journey on May 17 and finished in Reykjavik on Monday, September 8.
During the challenge, Edgley's tongue was partly damaged from long exposure to saltwater.
After completing the swim, Edgley expressed, "This has been the toughest and most ambitious challenge I have attempted yet," as per Sky News.
"Iceland provided an incredible opportunity to test my physical and mental limits - the country has provided some insane experiences I will never forget," he added.
Edgley prepared for Iceland’s cold waters by taking cues from whales and seals, which have lived there for thousands of years and are adapted to the environment.
"When you look at what sort of animals survive in Iceland, there's that idea of sea blubber. You want insulation, you want body fat," Edgley added.
During his journey, Edgley has bee eating 10,000 to 15,000 calories a day to fuel his body and continues his challenge.