Luka Doncic's father confirms injury status after EuroBasket Game

Luka Doncic's father has issued a major update after son’s injury scare following EuroBasket Game.
According to SI, Doncic, coming off a 42-point game for his home country of Slovenia, had a minor injury update from his father, Sasa.
Doncic suffered a lower body injury against Latvia last month, resulting in him limping off the court, but especially after his recent performances, all seems to be well.
"Luka’s condition is fine. There are lots of hits and bruises, but that’s part of the game," his father explained to siol.net.
Lakers fans can take a massive sigh of relief, especially given the physical nature that comes with these kinds of international tournaments. Sasa touched on his son's role for Slovenia, but also the work load that comes with EuroBasket.
Lakers star said, "It would be strange if he wasn’t in pain, given that games are practically every other day, that he has such a big role, and that he plays heavy minutes. Luka played a phenomenal game against Italy, just like the others.”
The report from Doncic's father is certainly promising and seems to be pointing to everything being normal with the Lakers superstar.
A successful EuroBasket run for the 26-year-old would be an incredible personal achievement, but Lakers faithful are without a doubt hoping that it ends with full health for Doncic and a precursor to a dominant season in purple and gold.