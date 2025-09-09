Emily Blunt, Dwayne Johnson attend 'Smashing Machine' premiere at TIFF

Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson attended The Smashing Machine premiere at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival.
On Monday, September 8, the Oppenheimer actress stepped out in a bold dress to grace the red carpet along with her husband John Krasinski.
The duo were joined by writer and director Benny Safdie, director Benny Safdie, real-life subject Mark Kerr and the remaining cast of the film including Ryan Bader, Bas Rutten, Oleksandr Usyk, and Lyndsey Gavin.
During a chat with PEOPLE at the premiere, The Rock praised his co-star, noting, "She is one of the greatest actors of our time of all time. And also one of my best friends. In order to go to the place we were going to go, you have to have love, and then you have to have trust.”
The renowned actress chimed in, "We just became very fast friends, like an immediate secret language, which I think you feel with certain people that you work with."
For the red carpet appearance, Emily opted for a Stella McCartney look with Schutz shoes, an Old Navy by Zac Posen purse and Messika accessories.
Meanwhile, Dwayne was wearing Dolce&Gabbana.
To note, The Smashing Machine will release on on October 3.