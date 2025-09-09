Carlos Alcaraz to lose nearly half of $5M US Open prize money: Here’s why

Carlos Alcaraz will lose nearly half of his $5 million US Open prize money.
Alcaraz clinched a mega prize money of $5 million after beating Jannik Sinner in the US Open 2025 final on Sunday, but his actual in-hand reward could be just $2.5 million, FirstPost reported.
The US Open organisers announced before the tournament began that the overall prize money pool for the 2025 edition was hiked by 20% as compared to the 2024 tournament.
While the total pool was raised to a whopping $90 million as compared to $75 million in 2024, the prize money for the men’s and women’s singles title winners was increased to $5 million each.
The last year winners who were Sinner and in women's single Aryna Sabalenka, received $3.6 million.
Both the overall prize money pool and the winner’s rewards at the US Open 2025 are the highest among all four Grand Slams.
The Spanish tennis professional has captured the biggest individual prize money reward in tennis by beating Italian star Sinner 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.
After winning the second major title of the season Alcaraz has now won six careers Grand Slam while his tennis-court rival Sinner holds four major titles.