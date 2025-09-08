US Open Alcaraz vs Sinner final delayed due to Trump sparks boos, criticism

Donald Trump was met with a mixture of boos and cheers as he attended thrilling US Open men’s singles final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.
The US President has decided to swerve the tournament for the last decade after receiving a frosty reception during a quarter-final contest back in 2015, Metro reported.
But Trump’s attendance was officially confirmed in the hours leading up to Alcaraz’s 2-6 6-3 1-6 4-6 triumph over Sinner, in what was a repeat of this year’s Wimbledon and French Open finals.
The 79-year-old’s presence in New York meant the start of the match had had to delayed by nearly an hour in order for the necessary security measures to be put in place.
Thousands of panicked fans were still waiting outside Arthur Ashe Stadium as the start time approached, though, with pictures showing long queues snaking around the famous 23,000-seater arena.
In the build-up to the final, organisers of the US Open called on broadcasters, including Sky Sports and ESPN, to avoid showing any negative reaction towards Trump during their coverage.
But loud boos and jeers could clearly be heard as Trump left his private box to greet the few supporters that had managed to enter the stadium before the action eventually began.
Boos also rang out when Trump was shown on the big screen during a short break in play after Alcaraz took the first set.