Google's Gemini AI allows users to process audio files with new feature

Google's Gemini AI has rolled out a major update, giving the tech an ability to process audio files uploaded by users, a feature which was missing from the multi-modal.
The ability to upload audio files is now live in the Gemini mobile app and the web version. In the Gemini chat, tap on the "+" icon and upload the audio clip by selecting the clip-shaped file upload icon.
According to Google's support page, you can upload audio clips of up to ten minutes duration free of cost.
However, if you have Gemini AI Pro or Ultra bundles, you can upload audio files with a run time of up to 3 hours.
Here are file formats that are supported by Gemini:
1. Users can uploads ten files in one go, including ZIP files.
2. Video of up to 2GB in size. Five minutes in length for free users and 1 hour for paying customers.
3. One code folder, or one GitHub repository (up to 5,000 files / 100MB size).
The brand-new feature will make extracting information from long lectures and podcasts relatively easier, and the audio support goes beyond the English language.
Users can ask Gemini to write long reports, short briefs, or even convert it into the form of knowledge slides that you can export as images.
Vice versa, Google's NotebookLM tool allows users to convert long text files into an engaging two-person audio podcast, as well as video overviews.