Hilary Duff is returning to music? Here's what we know so far

Hilary Duff has taken the internet by storm with a surprising announcement about her music career.
The American singer and songwriter, who realeased her last album Breathe In. Breathe Out. in 2016 has hinted at her return to music in new post.
Hilary turned to her Instagram account on Tuesday, September 9, to share three adorable photos of from the recording studio.
In the first photo, Hilary was seen flashing a wide smile in a comfy white t-shirt and blue wide legged jeans.
Next in line was photo of Hilary’s hands typing something on her phone with her headphones on the table.
In the last photo, the Little Lies crooner can be seen with her arms wrapped around her husband Matthew Koma’s shoulders, as he played a giant piano.
The What Dreams are Made Of singer fuelled excitement with a playful caption which read, “new music … or something”
Hilary Duff who is making a big comeback to music dropped her last single Little Lies in 2016.
While she also collaborated with her husband Matthew Koma on the song, Never Let You Go in 2020.