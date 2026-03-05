Cynthia Erivo hailed for handling tense encounter with aggressive man

Cynthia Erivo has been praised on the internet for calmly handling a worrisome situation involving an aggressive man.
In a viral video the Wicked star could be seen de-escalating a situation outside the stage door of her new one-woman production of Dracula.
Erivo was greeting fans following her performance when a visibly agitated man began shouting in the crowd, claiming he had been attacked and "pushed to the ground".
The man could be heard repeatedly raising his voice as the rest of the crowd tried to get a grasp of the situation.
While it was not clear who allegedly attacked him, some observers speculated he might have been restrained by security after getting too close to the stage door.
Rather than removing herself from the situation, Erivo addressed him directly and gently.
"Baby, what's your name?" she asked softly, speaking in a calm tone, trying to shift the atmosphere.
As the man continued explaining that he had been taken to the ground, Erivo listened carefully and responded, "I'm so sorry that happened."
He replied that it was not her who needed to apologise, but the person he believed had attacked him.
The Harriet actor continued to reassure him, encouraging him to "please take deep breaths".
Since the video went viral, many social media users have praised Erivo for her passion and empathy.
One user on Reddit penned, "She's so lovely and carries herself with such grace. People mock her for so many things but she's truly a shining star."
"Man, that's a master class in patience," another fan noted.
A third user wrote, "Those are some solid de-escalation skills. I'm impressed."
"I f---ing love her. She treats everyone as a human first," a fourth fan added.